Alara Resources Assures Investor Protections Amid Review

November 24, 2024 — 09:58 pm EST

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited has pledged not to issue new securities under its recent rights issue without panel approval and will keep subscription funds separate and in trust for subscribers. This move comes as the company responds to an application regarding its financial proceedings. The undertaking aims to ensure transparency and protect investor interests during the review period.

