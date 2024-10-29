Alara Resources Announces Key AGM Details and Resolutions

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Balcatta, Western Australia. Key agenda items include the adoption of the 2024 Remuneration Report, the re-election of Sanjeev Kumar as a Non-Executive Director, and the approval of a 10% share placement facility. Shareholders are encouraged to review the full meeting details to make informed voting decisions.

For further insights into AU:AUQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.