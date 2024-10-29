News & Insights

Alara Resources Announces Key AGM Details and Resolutions

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Balcatta, Western Australia. Key agenda items include the adoption of the 2024 Remuneration Report, the re-election of Sanjeev Kumar as a Non-Executive Director, and the approval of a 10% share placement facility. Shareholders are encouraged to review the full meeting details to make informed voting decisions.

