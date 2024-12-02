Alantra Partners Announces Leadership Restructuring

Alantra (ES:ALNT) has released an update.
Alantra Partners has announced a major reshuffle in its corporate governance, appointing current CFO Iñigo de Cáceres as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025. The company also named Silvia Reina Pardo as Vice Chairwoman of the Board, alongside other key leadership appointments, signaling a strategic shift under the continued leadership of Executive Chairman Santiago Eguidazu.
