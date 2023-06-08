ALANTRA EQUITIES Upgrades Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (XMAD:ROVI)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, ALANTRA EQUITIES upgraded their outlook for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (XMAD:ROVI) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 21.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROVI is 0.11%, a decrease of 14.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.88% to 2,683K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,112K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 283K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROVI by 20.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 162K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROVI by 0.31% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 117K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 111K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROVI by 31.40% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.