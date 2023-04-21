ALANTRA EQUITIES Upgrades Cellnex Telecom (XMAD:CLNX)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ALANTRA EQUITIES upgraded their outlook for Cellnex Telecom (XMAD:CLNX) from Buy to Strong Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica BlackRock Global Real Estate Securities VP Initial holds 148K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 65.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNX by 4.69% over the last quarter.

PGUAX - Virtus Duff & Phelps Global Infrastructure Fund holds 41K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNX by 0.39% over the last quarter.

VAGVX - Vanguard Advice Select Global Value Fund Admiral Shares holds 95K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 25.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNX by 2.46% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 680K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNX by 3.77% over the last quarter.

FAOFX - Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opportunities Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 501.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNX by 89.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellnex Telecom. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLNX is 0.60%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 95,246K shares.

