ALANTRA EQUITIES Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (XMAD:BBVA)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, ALANTRA EQUITIES upgraded their outlook for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (XMAD:BBVA) from Buy to Strong Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. This is a decrease of 258 owner(s) or 37.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBVA is 0.47%, an increase of 58.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 609,526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 58,863K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,266K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 10.15% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 46,247K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,668K shares, representing an increase of 89.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 1,092.23% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 40,797K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,465K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 12.05% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 32,108K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 99.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 930.47% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 28,887K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,045K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 42.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.