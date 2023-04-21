ALANTRA EQUITIES Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (XMAD:BBVA)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ALANTRA EQUITIES upgraded their outlook for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (XMAD:BBVA) from Buy to Strong Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 50K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,379K shares, representing a decrease of 34,537.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 96.09% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Schroders VCP Global Allocation Portfolio Class 3 holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 31.75% over the last quarter.

BBTIX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed International Equity Fund holds 44K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 59.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 32.43% over the last quarter.

SBIAX - Sterling Capital Behavioral International Equity Fund holds 219K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing an increase of 64.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 136.93% over the last quarter.

EFV - iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF holds 12,777K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,447K shares, representing a decrease of 13.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 2.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. This is a decrease of 253 owner(s) or 37.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBVA is 0.47%, an increase of 68.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.03% to 619,843K shares.

