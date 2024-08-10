ALANTRA EQUITIES Upgrades Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (ANYYY)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, ALANTRA EQUITIES upgraded their outlook for Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:ANYYY) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 174.68% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $53.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$26.92 to a high of $91.62. The average price target represents an increase of 174.68% from its latest reported closing price of $19.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 4,856MM, a decrease of 11.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANYYY is 0.04%, an increase of 11.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 108.10% to 85K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 76K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 70.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANYYY by 29.09% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 20.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANYYY by 27.34% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANYYY by 29.20% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 84.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANYYY by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Tucker Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 720.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANYYY by 88.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.