ALANTRA EQUITIES Upgrades Aena S.M.E. (ANNSF)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, ALANTRA EQUITIES upgraded their outlook for Aena S.M.E. (OTCPK:ANNSF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.04% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aena S.M.E. is $224.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $142.41 to a high of $267.09. The average price target represents an increase of 15.04% from its latest reported closing price of $194.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aena S.M.E. is 4,856MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aena S.M.E.. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANNSF is 0.51%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 12,165K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 1,101K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNSF by 7.93% over the last quarter.

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 1,006K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing a decrease of 10.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNSF by 2.83% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 971K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANNSF by 0.09% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 590K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 582K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNSF by 4.17% over the last quarter.

