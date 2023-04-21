ALANTRA EQUITIES Upgrades Acerinox (XMAD:ACX)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ALANTRA EQUITIES upgraded their outlook for Acerinox (XMAD:ACX) from Neutral to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 56K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNBAX - JPMorgan Income Builder Fund holds 204K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing a decrease of 56.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACX by 21.92% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 277K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acerinox. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACX is 0.13%, an increase of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 22,356K shares.

