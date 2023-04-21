ALANTRA EQUITIES Maintains Tecnicas Reunidas (XMAD:TRE) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ALANTRA EQUITIES maintained coverage of Tecnicas Reunidas (XMAD:TRE) with a Sell recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 35K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 18.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRE by 15.44% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 14.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRE by 14.18% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 224K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 70K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRE by 44.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tecnicas Reunidas. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRE is 0.06%, an increase of 37.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 5,502K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.