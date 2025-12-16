ALANTRA EQUITIES Maintains Neinor Homes (NNRHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, ALANTRA EQUITIES maintained coverage of Neinor Homes (OTCPK:NNRHF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neinor Homes. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNRHF is 0.10%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.35% to 4,971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FWWFX - Fidelity Worldwide Fund holds 529K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares , representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNRHF by 7.37% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 493K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNRHF by 0.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 434K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNRHF by 18.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 420K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing an increase of 21.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNRHF by 35.13% over the last quarter.

ARYVX - Global Real Estate Fund Investor Class holds 346K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

