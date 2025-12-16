ALANTRA EQUITIES Maintains Naturgy Energy Group (GASNF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, ALANTRA EQUITIES maintained coverage of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCPK:GASNF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.89% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Naturgy Energy Group is $27.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.55 to a high of $33.91. The average price target represents an increase of 10.89% from its latest reported closing price of $25.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Naturgy Energy Group is 23,883MM, an increase of 19.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Naturgy Energy Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GASNF is 0.10%, an increase of 0.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.89% to 7,628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,732K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,773K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GASNF by 4.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,100K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASNF by 0.03% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 1,018K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCOW - Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF holds 467K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares , representing a decrease of 19.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GASNF by 17.50% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 271K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASNF by 3.97% over the last quarter.

