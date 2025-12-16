ALANTRA EQUITIES Maintains MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (MRPRF) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, ALANTRA EQUITIES maintained coverage of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCPK:MRPRF) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.91% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI is $18.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.24 to a high of $20.78. The average price target represents an increase of 58.91% from its latest reported closing price of $11.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI is 506MM, a decrease of 5.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRPRF is 0.50%, an increase of 11.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 2,374K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,174K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares , representing an increase of 66.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRPRF by 241.03% over the last quarter.

JERAX - Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund holds 310K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRPRF by 19.73% over the last quarter.

ASRAX - Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 194K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing a decrease of 8.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRPRF by 13.53% over the last quarter.

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 160K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares , representing a decrease of 46.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRPRF by 17.18% over the last quarter.

ERTH - Invesco Cleantech ETF holds 112K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing a decrease of 11.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRPRF by 10.64% over the last quarter.

