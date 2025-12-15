ALANTRA EQUITIES Maintains Aena S.M.E. (ANNSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, ALANTRA EQUITIES maintained coverage of Aena S.M.E. (OTCPK:ANNSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.96% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aena S.M.E. is $29.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.61 to a high of $36.54. The average price target represents a decrease of 84.96% from its latest reported closing price of $194.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aena S.M.E. is 4,856MM, a decrease of 21.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aena S.M.E.. This is an decrease of 185 owner(s) or 56.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANNSF is 0.48%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 55.91% to 5,698K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 994K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNSF by 11.43% over the last quarter.

FCPAX - Fidelity Advisor International Capital Appreciation Fund holds 498K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNSF by 24.82% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 479K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNSF by 11.34% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 245K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNSF by 12.19% over the last quarter.

EWP - iShares MSCI Spain ETF holds 209K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 26.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNSF by 4.61% over the last quarter.

