ALANTRA EQUITIES Maintains Aedas Homes (AEDAS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ALANTRA EQUITIES maintained coverage of Aedas Homes (AEDAS) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDWM - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund N holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEDAS by 31.99% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 65K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,287K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aedas Homes. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEDAS is 0.12%, an increase of 6.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 2,747K shares.

