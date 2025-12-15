ALANTRA EQUITIES Maintains Acciona (ACXIF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, ALANTRA EQUITIES maintained coverage of Acciona (OTCPK:ACXIF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.42% Upside

As of November 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Acciona is $193.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $120.22 to a high of $276.14. The average price target represents an increase of 50.42% from its latest reported closing price of $128.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Acciona is 9,814MM, a decrease of 54.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acciona. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACXIF is 0.18%, an increase of 7.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 2,457K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 340K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACXIF by 25.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 213K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACXIF by 27.67% over the last quarter.

EWP - iShares MSCI Spain ETF holds 196K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 28.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACXIF by 17.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 162K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACXIF by 30.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 111K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

