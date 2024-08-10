ALANTRA EQUITIES Downgrades Neinor Homes (BME:HOME)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, ALANTRA EQUITIES downgraded their outlook for Neinor Homes (BME:HOME) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.40% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Neinor Homes is €14.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of €13.03 to a high of €16.70. The average price target represents an increase of 16.40% from its latest reported closing price of €12.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Neinor Homes is 656MM, an increase of 12.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neinor Homes. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOME is 0.02%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.73% to 2,237K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 413K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 312K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOME by 2.86% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 254K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares , representing a decrease of 19.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOME by 19.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 208K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 116K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing an increase of 11.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOME by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.