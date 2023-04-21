ALANTRA EQUITIES Downgrades Merlin Properties Socimi (XMAD:MRL)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ALANTRA EQUITIES downgraded their outlook for Merlin Properties Socimi (XMAD:MRL) from Buy to Neutral .

WPS - iShares International Developed Property ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 11.36% over the last quarter.

JNBAX - JPMorgan Income Builder Fund holds 189K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing a decrease of 49.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 24.47% over the last quarter.

RWO - SPDR(R) Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF holds 307K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 12.00% over the last quarter.

TWAAX - Thrivent International Allocation Fund holds 84K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 4.34% over the last quarter.

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merlin Properties Socimi. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRL is 0.40%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 44,103K shares.

