ALANTRA EQUITIES Downgrades Ferrovial (MADX:FER)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ALANTRA EQUITIES downgraded their outlook for Ferrovial (MADX:FER) from Neutral to Sell .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWP - iShares MSCI Spain ETF holds 808K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FER by 11.96% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 76K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

WINAX - Wilmington International Fund Shares holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 61.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FER by 206.49% over the last quarter.

VGLSX - Global Strategy Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 7.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FER by 3.25% over the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferrovial. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FER is 0.42%, an increase of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 71,380K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.