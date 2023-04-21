ALANTRA EQUITIES Downgrades CaixaBank (XMAD:CABK)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ALANTRA EQUITIES downgraded their outlook for CaixaBank (XMAD:CABK) from Strong Buy to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Vip Fund Class 1 holds 1,298K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing a decrease of 48.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 26.29% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 36,705K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,001K shares, representing a decrease of 180.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 60.31% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - CTIVP - DFA International Value Fund Class 1 holds 2,802K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT International Index Fund Class Y holds 416K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing a decrease of 22.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 2.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in CaixaBank. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABK is 0.26%, an increase of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.06% to 597,006K shares.

