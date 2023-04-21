ALANTRA EQUITIES Downgrades Banco de Sabadell (MADX:SAB)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ALANTRA EQUITIES downgraded their outlook for Banco de Sabadell (MADX:SAB) from Strong Buy to Buy .

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,524K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares, representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAB by 41.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 29,608K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,213K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAB by 39.35% over the last quarter.

CDHAX - Calvert International Responsible Index Fund holds 207K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAISX - Parametric International Equity Fund Investor Class holds 104K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing a decrease of 232.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAB by 53.43% over the last quarter.

GBFFX - GMO Benchmark-Free Fund Class III holds 3,351K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,679K shares, representing an increase of 20.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAB by 59.63% over the last quarter.

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco de Sabadell. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAB is 0.29%, an increase of 23.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.86% to 584,524K shares.

