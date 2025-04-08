ALANTRA EQUITIES Downgrades Amadeus IT Group (LSE:0P2W)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, ALANTRA EQUITIES downgraded their outlook for Amadeus IT Group (LSE:0P2W) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.88% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amadeus IT Group is 81.11 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 65.49 GBX to a high of 95.32 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 19.88% from its latest reported closing price of 67.66 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amadeus IT Group is 6,483MM, an increase of 5.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amadeus IT Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0P2W is 0.58%, an increase of 11.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 110,408K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 9,209K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,199K shares , representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0P2W by 22.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,105K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,075K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0P2W by 0.59% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 5,677K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,356K shares , representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0P2W by 6.03% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 5,273K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,316K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0P2W by 5.88% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,502K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,020K shares , representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0P2W by 9.94% over the last quarter.

