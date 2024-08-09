ALANTRA EQUITIES Downgrades ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (LSE:0HAC)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, ALANTRA EQUITIES downgraded their outlook for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (LSE:0HAC) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.07% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios is 40.03 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 28.98 GBX to a high of 47.06 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.07% from its latest reported closing price of 38.84 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios is 33,794MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HAC is 0.09%, an increase of 8.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.63% to 929K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 307K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares , representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HAC by 3.55% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 196K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing an increase of 21.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HAC by 9.52% over the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 72K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HAC by 10.27% over the last quarter.

NOINX - Northern International Equity Index Fund holds 61K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HAC by 4.83% over the last quarter.

NUDM - Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF holds 52K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HAC by 0.76% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.