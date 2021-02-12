Alan Mnuchin-backed SPAC to take digital health firm Sharecare public for about $4 bln

US Markets
Mnuchin-backed SPAC to take digital health firm Sharecare public for about $4 bln

Sohini Podder
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Digital health startup Sharecare Inc said on Friday it has agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by veteran investment banker Alan Mnuchin, in a deal that values the combined company at $3.9 billion.

