Alamos Gold's unit to file $1 bln investment treaty claim against Turkey

April 20 (Reuters) - Miner Alamos Gold AGI.TO said on Tuesday its Netherlands unit will file an investment treaty claim exceeding $1 billion against the Republic of Turkey for "unfair and inequitable treatment" with its gold mining project.

The claim will be filed under the Netherlands-Turkey Bilateral Investment Treaty, Alamos said.

