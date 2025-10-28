Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI) Price Target Increased by 14.62% to 61.65

The average one-year price target for Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI) has been revised to $61.65 / share. This is an increase of 14.62% from the prior estimate of $53.79 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $77.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.22% from the latest reported closing price of $43.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alamos Gold. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGI is 0.50%, an increase of 18.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 321,006K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 33,668K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,729K shares , representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 18.04% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 14,427K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,049K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 0.68% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 12,824K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,094K shares , representing a decrease of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 19.22% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 11,132K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,611K shares , representing an increase of 22.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 19.71% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,963K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,741K shares , representing a decrease of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 19.63% over the last quarter.

