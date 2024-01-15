Alamos Gold To Acquire Orford Mining - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO, AGI) has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Alamos will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Orford Mining Corporation by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. Orford shareholders will receive 0.005588 of an Alamos common share for each Orford share, representing a value of C$0.10 per Orford share.

Alamos currently owns approximately 27.5% of Orford's basic common shares outstanding. Excluding Alamos' existing ownership of Orford, Alamos expects to issue approximately 0.9 million shares for total consideration of C$16 million.

