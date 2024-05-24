Alamos Gold Shareholders Endorse Board and Policies

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) has released an update.

Alamos Gold Inc. has successfully concluded its Annual General and Special Meeting, with strong shareholder participation of over 78% and the election of all nominee directors. Key outcomes include the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor and approval of amendments to the Company’s articles of incorporation to expand the board size. Additionally, shareholders endorsed the Company’s executive compensation approach with high approval rates.

For further insights into TSE:AGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.