News & Insights

Stocks
AGI

Alamos Gold Shareholders Endorse Board and Policies

May 24, 2024 — 03:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) has released an update.

Alamos Gold Inc. has successfully concluded its Annual General and Special Meeting, with strong shareholder participation of over 78% and the election of all nominee directors. Key outcomes include the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor and approval of amendments to the Company’s articles of incorporation to expand the board size. Additionally, shareholders endorsed the Company’s executive compensation approach with high approval rates.

For further insights into TSE:AGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.