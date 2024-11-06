Alamos Gold reports Q3 adjusted EPS 19c, consensus 21c

Reports Q3 revenue $360.9M, consensus $343.85M. Produced a record 152,000 ounces of gold in Q3. “We achieved a number of operational and financial records in the third quarter. Production increased to a record 152,000 ounces reflecting the addition of Magino and continued strong performances from Island Gold and Mulatos. With growing gold production and record gold prices, we generated record revenue and cash flow from operations before working capital, supporting strong ongoing free cash flow while funding our high-return growth initiatives,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AGI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.