Alamos Gold Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Alamos Gold Inc. AGI posted adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. Alamos Gold reported earnings of 12 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, AGI reported earnings of 21 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 12 cents.

Revenues increased 47.6% year over year to a record $376 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This was the fourth consecutive quarter of record revenues for Alamos Gold. The upside was driven by higher realized gold prices and higher sales volumes.

AGI’s Q4 Gross Margin Soars Y/Y on Higher Production

Gold production was 140,200 ounces for the quarter, up 8.3% year over year. The company sold 141,258 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter compared with 129,005 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2023.



The cost of sales was $201 million in the reported quarter, up 20.5%. The gross profit skyrockets 99% year over year to $175 million. The gross margin came in at 46.5% in the reported quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s 34.5%.

Alamos Gold’s Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Net cash from operating activities was a record $661 million in 2024, up from $473 million in the prior year. Cash and cash equivalents were $327 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, up from $225 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

AGI’s 2024 Performance

Alamos Gold posted adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share in 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. The company reported earnings of 53 cents in 2023.



Including one-time items, AGI reported earnings of 70 cents per share compared with 2023’s earnings per share of 53 cents.



Revenues increased 31.6% year over year to a record $1.35 billion in 2024. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. Gains from the acquisition of the Magino mine in July 2024, and strong ongoing performances from Island Gold and the Mulatos District mine drove the upside.

Alamos Gold’s 2025 Outlook

The company expects gold production to be within the range of 580,000 to 630,000 ounces for 2025, considering the ramp up of production at Island Gold mine and a full year of operation at Magino. This indicates a 7% increase at midpoint from 2024’s figure.



For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects gold production to be between 125,000 and 140,000 ounces. The company anticipates more production and lower expenses in the second quarter, with further progress predicted in the second half of the year.

AGI’s Stock Price Performance

The company’s shares have soared 102.1% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 59.2%.



Alamos Gold’s Zacks Rank

Alamos Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AGI’s Peer Performances in Q4

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.63 in the fourth quarter of 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. The bottom line increased 72% year over year.



RGLD generated revenues of $203 million, up 32.7% year over year. The upside was driven by advanced average metal prices, increased gold sales from Rainy River and Wassa and higher gold sales from the Peñasquito mine. However, the gains were partially offset by a year-over-year decline in gold production from Cortez.



Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD recorded adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The company recorded net earnings (on a reported basis) of $996 million or 57 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2024. The figure improved from a profit of $479 million or 27 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barrick’s total revenues were $3.64 billion, up 19.2% year over year.



Kinross Gold Corporation KGC posted adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, up from the prior-year quarter’s 11 cents. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents.



KGC’s revenues rose 26.9% year over year to $1.42 billion in the fourth quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion.

