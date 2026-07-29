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Alamos Gold Q2 Profit, Revenue Rise; Cuts FY26 Production Outlook

July 29, 2026 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO, AGI) on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter revenue and earnings, driven by stronger realized gold prices. The company lowered its full-year 2026 production outlook following lower expected output at Young-Davidson.

Net earnings for the quarter rose to $270.4 million or $0.64 per share from $159.4 million or $0.38 per share. Adjusted net earnings increased to $247.6 million or $0.59 per share from $144.1 million or $0.34 per share last year.

Second-quarter revenue increased 36% to $594.1 million from $438.2 million a year ago.

Gold production totaled 130,600 ounces, while gold sales were 130,834 ounces at an average realized price of $4,504 per ounce.

For full-year 2026, Alamos lowered its gold production guidance to 510,000-560,000 ounces from 570,000-650,000 ounces previously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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