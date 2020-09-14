Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.015 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.69, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGI was $9.69, representing a -16.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.58 and a 190.12% increase over the 52 week low of $3.34.

AGI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). AGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.14. Zacks Investment Research reports AGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 82.5%, compared to an industry average of 21.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.