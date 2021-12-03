Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.27, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGI was $7.27, representing a -26.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.87 and a 4.76% increase over the 52 week low of $6.94.

AGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.06. Zacks Investment Research reports AGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.25%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an decrease of -11.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AGI at 2.97%.

