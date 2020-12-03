Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2020

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.67, the dividend yield is .92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGI was $8.67, representing a -25.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.58 and a 159.58% increase over the 52 week low of $3.34.

AGI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). AGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.27. Zacks Investment Research reports AGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 102%, compared to an industry average of 19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGI as a top-10 holding:

Global X Gold Explorers ETF (GOEX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GOEX with an increase of 0.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AGI at 4.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.