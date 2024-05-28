Alamos Gold Inc. Completes Corporate Amendment

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) has released an update.

Alamos Gold Inc. has officially completed an amendment under the Business Corporations Act, effective May 24, 2024, without changing the corporation’s name, share structure, or business restrictions. The minimum and maximum number of directors has been revised to be between 3 and 12. The amendment was properly authorized and approved by the shareholders and/or directors on May 23, 2024.

For further insights into TSE:AGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.