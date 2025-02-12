Alamos Gold Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Alamos Gold AGI is expected to report an improvement in its bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 19, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alamos Gold’s earnings has moved down 19% over the past 60 days to 21 cents per share. The figure indicates a 75% surge from the year-ago quarter.

AGI’s Earnings Surprise History

Alamos Gold’s earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, beat the mark in one quarter and missed in one quarter. The company has an average earnings surprise of 3.17%.



Factors Likely to Have Shaped Alamos Gold’s Q4 Performance

Last month, Alamos Gold provided its fourth-quarter production and sales update, which may show how it is likely to fare in the to-be-reported quarter.

The company reported gold production of 140,200 ounces, in line with its quarterly guidance. The figure was 8% higher than the year-ago quarter.

Alamos Gold sold 141,257 ounces at an average realized gold price of $2,632 per ounce. AGI’s consolidated gold revenues in the fourth quarter were $375 million, inclusive of silver sales. The company sold 129,005 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,974 per ounce in the year-ago quarter, leading to revenues of $255 million.

The company had stated that fourth-quarter costs are expected to be slightly lower sequentially. However, we expect costs will be higher compared with the year-ago quarter. Alamos Gold reported cost of sales of $1,292 per ounce of gold sold in the fourth quarter of 2023. All-in-sustaining costs per ounce of gold sold were $1,233 and total cash costs per ounce of gold sold were $900. Higher revenues are expected to have offset the impact of increased costs on Alamos Gold’s fourth-quarter earnings.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for AGI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alamos Gold this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat but that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for AGI is -14.29%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Alamos Gold currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alamos Gold’s Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold have surged 86.9% in a year compared with the industry’s 52.7% growth.



Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

MAG Silver MAG, expected to release its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings next month, has an Earnings ESP of +4.03% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAG’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 23 cents per share, indicating 64% year-over-year growth. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.1%.

Sandstorm Gold SAND, ready to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 18, currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAND’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at four cents per share, indicating a 50% drop from the year-ago quarter. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 29.17%.

International Flavors & Fragrances IFF, scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 18, has an Earnings ESP of +3.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IFF’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 8.3%. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.87%.

