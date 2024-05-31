Alamos Gold Announces Quarterly Dividend

News & Insights

May 31, 2024 — 09:57 am EDT

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) has released an update.

Alamos Gold Inc. has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, marking a consistent return to shareholders with $344 million distributed over 15 years, including $20 million in 2024 alone. Shareholders have the option to reinvest their dividends through a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) that offers common shares at a 3% discount, without transaction costs. The company, a mid-tier gold producer with North American operations and a commitment to sustainable development, has seen steady growth with several ongoing expansion projects.

