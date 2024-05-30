Alamos Gold Announces Dividend and DRIP Option

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) has released an update.

Alamos Gold Inc. has proudly declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, marking a consistent 15-year streak of shareholder returns totaling $344 million through dividends and share buybacks, with $20 million distributed in 2024 alone. Shareholders can now reinvest their dividends directly into additional Alamos shares at a 3% discount without transaction costs, through the company’s dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). The esteemed Canadian gold producer operates three mines in North America and is dedicated to high standards of sustainable development.

For further insights into TSE:AGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.