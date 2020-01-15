Alamos Gold (AGI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.71, changing hands as high as $5.75 per share. Alamos Gold Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGI's low point in its 52 week range is $3.74 per share, with $7.775 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.75.

