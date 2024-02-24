Alamos Gold (AGI) Price Target Increased by 5.69% to 16.30

The average one-year price target for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) has been revised to 16.30 / share. This is an increase of 5.69% from the prior estimate of 15.42 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.74 to a high of 19.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.07% from the latest reported closing price of 11.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alamos Gold. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 10.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGI is 0.45%, an increase of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 311,610K shares. The put/call ratio of AGI is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 48,388K shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,491K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 5.19% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 21,311K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,023K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 1.60% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 18,176K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,012K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 10,978K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,701K shares, representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 87.24% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 8,868K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,538K shares, representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Alamos Gold Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

