Alamos Gold About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (AGI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/19, Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 12/20/19. As a percentage of AGI's recent stock price of $5.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AGI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGI's low point in its 52 week range is $2.90 per share, with $7.775 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.78.

In Tuesday trading, Alamos Gold Inc shares are currently up about 2.6% on the day.

