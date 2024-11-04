Alamo Group price target raised to $205 from $204 at Baird

Baird analyst Mircea Dobre raised the firm’s price target on Alamo Group (ALG) to $205 from $204 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Vegetation cyclical compression continues, backlog erosion will pressure 1H25 but significant restructuring efforts such as plant consolidations and year-to-date headcount down 10%, should keep a lid on decremental margins.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.