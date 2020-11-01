Alamo Group Inc. Just Recorded A 35% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.6% to hit US$292m. Alamo Group also reported a statutory profit of US$1.69, which was an impressive 35% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:ALG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Alamo Group's three analysts is for revenues of US$1.24b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 5.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 46% to US$7.22. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.24b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.88 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 7.5% to US$139. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Alamo Group at US$148 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$133. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Alamo Group is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Alamo Group'shistorical trends, as next year's 5.9% revenue growth is roughly in line with 7.1% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.4% per year. So although Alamo Group is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Alamo Group following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Alamo Group going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Alamo Group that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.