Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $117.82, the dividend yield is .44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALG was $117.82, representing a -11.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $132.96 and a 65.97% increase over the 52 week low of $70.99.

ALG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). ALG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.69. Zacks Investment Research reports ALG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.18%, compared to an industry average of -13.7%.

