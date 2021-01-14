Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 15, 2021

Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALG was $148.32, representing a 2.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $145.35 and a 108.93% increase over the 52 week low of $70.99.

ALG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). ALG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.91. Zacks Investment Research reports ALG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.42%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALG as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 33.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALG at 0.55%.

