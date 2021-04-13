Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $159.94, the dividend yield is .35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALG was $159.94, representing a -3.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $164.96 and a 95.79% increase over the 52 week low of $81.69.

ALG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). ALG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.78. Zacks Investment Research reports ALG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.39%, compared to an industry average of 17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALG Dividend History page.

