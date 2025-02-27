ALAMO GROUP Earnings Results: $ALG Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALAMO GROUP ($ALG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $2.39 per share, beating estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $385,320,000, missing estimates of $400,818,500 by $-15,498,500.

ALAMO GROUP Insider Trading Activity

ALAMO GROUP insiders have traded $ALG stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFERY ALLEN LEONARD (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $403,695 .

. DAN EDWARD MALONE (EVP & CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,974 shares for an estimated $386,464 .

. EDWARD RIZZUTI (EVP & General Counsel) sold 276 shares for an estimated $54,062

JANET S POLLOCK (VP, Human Resources) sold 257 shares for an estimated $49,706

ALAMO GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of ALAMO GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALAMO GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/25, 09/25.

