ALAMO GROUP Earnings Results: $ALG Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALAMO GROUP ($ALG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $2.39 per share, beating estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $385,320,000, missing estimates of $400,818,500 by $-15,498,500.
ALAMO GROUP Insider Trading Activity
ALAMO GROUP insiders have traded $ALG stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFERY ALLEN LEONARD (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $403,695.
- DAN EDWARD MALONE (EVP & CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,974 shares for an estimated $386,464.
- EDWARD RIZZUTI (EVP & General Counsel) sold 276 shares for an estimated $54,062
- JANET S POLLOCK (VP, Human Resources) sold 257 shares for an estimated $49,706
ALAMO GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of ALAMO GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 116,404 shares (+826.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,640,667
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 94,504 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,569,238
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 91,287 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,971,166
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 89,430 shares (+338.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,625,931
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 81,112 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,079,531
- UBS GROUP AG added 52,769 shares (+903.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,810,284
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 49,140 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,851,588
ALAMO GROUP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ALG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/25, 09/25.
