Alamo Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ALG

In trading on Friday, shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $174.71, changing hands as high as $178.72 per share. Alamo Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALG's low point in its 52 week range is $137.47 per share, with $200.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $175.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.