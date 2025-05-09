Alamo Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ALG

Looking at the chart above, ALG's low point in its 52 week range is $157.07 per share, with $205.615 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $180.10.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Cheap Stocks To Watch
SCVL Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of WTFC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.